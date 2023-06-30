TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County said that they’ve finished the multi-million dollar reconstruction of County Road 285, which is also known as Old Omen Road. The project reportedly came in just under budget at $2,593,689.55.

Photos courtesy of Smith County.

This 8.11 mile project is the longest project to ever use Smith County Road and Bridge Bond funding, according to the county. County Road 285 runs from near Lake Tyler to Farm-to-Market Road 848.

Photos courtesy of Smith County.

The reconstruction also included the smaller residential roads of 287, 2274 and 2275, officials said. The reconstruction meant that Texana Land & Asphalt had to widen, stabilize and repaving of the roads.