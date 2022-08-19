GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – Officials with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested two individuals at a Garrison residence Thursday, seizing large quantities of suspected controlled substances, pounds of suspected marijuana and firearms.
In a statement, law enforcement said a search warrant was executed at 6571 CR 3181 East. The search warrant resulted from an investigation conducted by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. Assisting in the investigation, The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF Tyler Office), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI Lufkin Office) and the Lufkin Police Department.
The following items were seized:
- Approximately 422 grams of suspected methamphetamine
- 75 grams of suspected MDMA (Ecstasy)
- 28 grams of suspected THC infused material
- 11 grams of suspected cocaine
- 3.5 pounds of suspected marijuana
- Two firearms
- United States currency
Arrested at the scene was Dontavia Bryant, 30, of Garrison and Jacques Young, 30, of Timpson, per sheriff’s office.
According to officials, Bryant was charged with the following:
- Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance listed in penalty group 1 in an amount greater than 400 grams, a felony of the first degree
- Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance listed in penalty group 1 in an amount greater than 200 grams, a felony of the first degree
- Possession of a controlled substance listed in penalty group 2 in an amount greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams, a felony of the second degree
- Possession of marijuana in an amount greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds, a state jail felony
- Evading arrest of detention, a class A misdemeanor
- Resisting arrest, search or transport, a class A misdemeanor
The sheriff’s office said Young was charged with the criminal offence of possession of marijuana under two ounces, a class B misdemeanor. Bryant and Young are currently incarcerated in the Rusk County Jail.
“The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to enforcing the law and safeguarding the citizens we proudly serve”Johnwayne Valdez – Rusk County Sheriff