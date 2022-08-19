GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – Officials with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested two individuals at a Garrison residence Thursday, seizing large quantities of suspected controlled substances, pounds of suspected marijuana and firearms.

In a statement, law enforcement said a search warrant was executed at 6571 CR 3181 East. The search warrant resulted from an investigation conducted by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. Assisting in the investigation, The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF Tyler Office), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI Lufkin Office) and the Lufkin Police Department.

The following items were seized:

Approximately 422 grams of suspected methamphetamine

75 grams of suspected MDMA (Ecstasy)

28 grams of suspected THC infused material

11 grams of suspected cocaine

3.5 pounds of suspected marijuana

Two firearms

United States currency

Arrested at the scene was Dontavia Bryant, 30, of Garrison and Jacques Young, 30, of Timpson, per sheriff’s office.

According to officials, Bryant was charged with the following:

Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance listed in penalty group 1 in an amount greater than 400 grams, a felony of the first degree

Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance listed in penalty group 1 in an amount greater than 200 grams, a felony of the first degree

Possession of a controlled substance listed in penalty group 2 in an amount greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams, a felony of the second degree

Possession of marijuana in an amount greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds, a state jail felony

Evading arrest of detention, a class A misdemeanor

Resisting arrest, search or transport, a class A misdemeanor

The sheriff’s office said Young was charged with the criminal offence of possession of marijuana under two ounces, a class B misdemeanor. Bryant and Young are currently incarcerated in the Rusk County Jail.