TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As cold weather continues to move through East Texas, about 3,663 residents are reportedly without power.
KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops.
The following is a list of current outages:
Franklin County – 6
Gregg County – 160
Henderson County – 222
Rusk County – 111
Smith County – 1,742
Van Zandt County – 4
Trinity Valley Electric Co-Op – 1,031
Wood County Electric Co-Op – 387
