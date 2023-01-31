TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As cold weather continues to move through East Texas, about 3,663 residents are reportedly without power.

KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops.

The following is a list of current outages:

Franklin County – 6

Gregg County – 160

Henderson County – 222

Rusk County – 111

Smith County – 1,742

Van Zandt County – 4

Trinity Valley Electric Co-Op – 1,031

Wood County Electric Co-Op – 387

