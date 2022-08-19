SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Over 9 grams of meth were seized in Smith County Thursday night, and one person is now in custody, according to officials.

A Smith County Constable Precinct 4 deputy stopped to check a suspicious vehicle on Chapman Road when officials said the driver was found passed out in the front seat of the car.

“After further investigation into the welfare of the driver, the driver was found to have been in possession of 9.69 grams of methamphetamine,” officials said.

One person is now in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.