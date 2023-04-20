LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Wednesday night after suffering an apparent gunshot wound in Longview.

Longview Police responded to a shooting call in the 900 block of S. 13th Street. Inside the residence, they discovered a male victim “with an apparent gunshot wound.”

According to the Longview Police Department, EMS took the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation and detectives are still gathering information.

Anyone with information in this matter is asked to contact LPD at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers 903-236-STOP.