OVERTON, Texas (KETK) — Overton ISD hosted its third community meeting about changing to a shorter school week. The community brought their questions and concerns to the school board.

The school board will vote on March 6 to decide whether the district will make the switch to a four-day school week.

“In 28 years of teaching I can tell you education changes,” said teacher, Tammy Baker.

Superintendent, Larry Calhoun, said the change will benefit their students and teachers.

“The number one driver is recruiting and retention of teachers and rewarding the teachers you already have and keeping the best teachers we can on our staff,” said Calhoun.

Overton resident and long-time educator, Stanley Peters, said the switch is not the solution to retention.

“The more schools that do it, they lose that advantage because there will be more schools going to a four-day week so that advantage will go away, so where do you go next? A three-day week?” said Peters.

One thing most people can agree on is that teachers are being overworked.

“If you drive by our school in particular you will find staff there all the time. They come early and leave late,” said Baker.

Calhoun said a shorter week will increase attendance and add more time in the classroom.

“Athletics and extracurriculars pull students from instruction on Friday more than any other day. If Friday is their day off we are already increasing the minutes of instruction for those students because they are getting those minutes in the other for days,” said Calhoun.

Peters said children have a better chance to learn more material over five days than four.

“A lot of studies show that the attention span of a kid is only 30-40 minutes and if you go past that you might as well be talking to a wall,” said Peters.

Making the switch will leave Fridays open, leaving some parents with concerns regarding childcare.

“We don’t have YMCA, we don’t have that stuff, but someone could be creative and come in and do something and I think people will jump on it,” said Baker.

If the school board votes yes, then the district will start the four-day school week in fall of 2023.