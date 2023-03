OVERTON, Texas (KETK) — Overton ISD is the latest of many East Texas schools to transition to a four-day school week for the upcoming school year.

In a 5-1 vote, the school board approved the switch at their meeting on Monday evening, making the district the 21st to make the change in East Texas.

The district previously held three meetings to discuss the possibility of a four-day school week with the community, giving them an opportunity to bring their questions and concerns to the school board.