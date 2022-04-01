OVERTON, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday, the Board of Trustees of Overton Independent School District voted unanimously to elect a new superintendent for the district.

Larry Calhoun will replace current superintendent Stephen DuBose, who will be retiring at the end of June after 18 years in the district and the last nine as superintendent, according to a press release.

Calhoun is currently the CTE Director and Department Chair for Fine and Applied Arts and has served as Dean of Students at Mundelein High School in Mundelein, Illinois. Born and raised a native of Maysville, Oklahoma and a 1981 graduate of Maysville High School, Calhoun earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Abilene Christian University, where he played football, and received a Master of Education Administration from Lamar University, the release stated.

After earning his degrees, Calhoun began his career in the business world and after rising to be the Chief Executive Officer of APEX Consulting Group in Garland, he left the corporate world to begin his teaching/coaching career at Dallas Christian High School in Mesquite, Texas. After that, he spent eight years at Lakeview Centennial High School in Garland, Texas.

After a two-year stint at Austin Westwood High School, Calhoun accepted the head football coaching position at Elk Grove High School in Illinois. His final coaching position was as the head coach at Mundelein High School for four years before moving into administration as CTE Director. In his time at Mundelein, he has served on both the School Based Leadership Team and the Equity Committee.

Calhoun is a member of the Texas Association of School Administrators, the Texas Association of School Business Officials, the American Association of School Administrators, the Association for Career and Technology Education and the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association. Calhoun and his wife, Kathy, have 2 children, both former collegiate athletes.

“Overton ISD has an excellent reputation and the potential for greatness. It is a good place to work as evident in the teacher retention rate: the buildings, facilities and grounds are attractive and well maintained, and the district is supported by a solid, hard-working community with a vested interest in our success. These attributes provide an excellent foundation for the future. I am eager and excited for the opportunity to work with our students, staff, and community to continue to build a culture that encourages students to thrive and fully equips them for success in their post-secondary lives.” Larry Calhoun

Shane McCasland, Overton ISD board president, added that “Mr. Calhoun’s strong business and CTE background along with his obvious leadership qualities made him stand out as an excellent candidate for our superintendent’s position.”