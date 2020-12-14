Overton man killed in rollover wreck Sunday morning, was not wearing a seatbelt

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – An Overton man was killed early Sunday morning after a wreck where he was ejected from the car.

25-year-old Dustin Craig Switzer was driving down FM 1249 at 12:15 a.m. four miles east of Kilgore.

A DPS report states that Switzer veered into the left lane and then overcorrected trying to get back. His 2020 GMC Acadia slid across the road and hit an electric pole and fence.

The car then began to roll and ejected Switzer from the car. The report states that he was not wearing a seatbelt.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Redmon.