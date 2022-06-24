RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Overton Police Department and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in Overton on Wednesday and seized several drugs.

Officials arrived at 508 W. South Street. They were able to pick up what they believe to be fentanyl, THC wax, magic mushrooms (psilocybin), THC vape cartridges, marijuana, firearms, money and equipment that is commonly used to cultivate marijuana.

Law enforcement have identified a suspect in connection to this case, and they are requesting arrest warrants for several felony charges. Rusk County Court at Law Judge Chad Dean provided police with the search warrant. Officials are still investigating this situation and expect to identify more suspects in this case.