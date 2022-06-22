One-gallon water bottles enable you to take all the water you need to drink on a daily basis on the go.

OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – After 10 days, the City of Overton has rescinded its boil water notice as of Wednesday, according to the Overton Fire Department.

“The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of water distributed by this public water system,” authorities said.

On June 12, citizen’s were advised to boil water before any purposes including drinking, cooking and washing hands. Earlier this week, after a second water line break, the city shut off supply all together.

Water was turned back on by the city on Tuesday, and now can be used without boiling prior to use.

Overton Police Chief Bryan Pool said that citizens should “probably begin conserving water anyway due to the extreme heat and drought situation.”

The police department had been passing out bottled water to citizens at City Hall since Monday.