OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – The Overton Police Department said that a man was found dead after Overton Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire on Ward Street at 6:45 a.m. on Friday.

According to officials, when OVFD got to the scene the structure was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were only able to find the deceased man after fighting back the flames enough to enter the residence safely, according to a press release.

Rusk County Justice of Peace Precinct 3 pronounced the man dead at the scene. The Overton Police Department is investigating the cause of the fire with Rusk County Fire Marshal Patrick Dooley and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

“At this time our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the deceased. The City of Overton is thankful for mutual aid provided by the New London Volunteer Fire Department, Arp Volunteer Fire Department/ Smith County ESD, City of Overton Public Works Department, and the City of Whitehouse Fire Department.” Overton Police Department Chief Bryan Pool

Officials said more information will be released when it becomes available.