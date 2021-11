UPDATE 11 a.m. – Southbound Estes Parkway is down to one lane just past I-20. All other roadways in the area are now open for travel.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – An overturned hazmat trailer in Longview is causing road closures Thursday morning.

The Longview Police Department is working the crash in the area off Estes Parkway and North Access to I-20. Several area roads are closed until the trailer can be set upright again.

Police ask that people use alternative routes for the area.