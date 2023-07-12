CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) — As costs of goods continue to rise and with chain coffee shops popping up in East Texas, one locally owned coffee shop in Smith County has decided it’s time to officially, stop brewing.

Wood & Bean owners made the decision that it’s time to close.

“I was like, we can make a coffee shop out of a shipping container and so that’s how it all started,” said Bridgett Schriefer, owner of Wood & Bean.

Little did Bridgett and Adam Schreifer know, their coffee shop would blend them right into the chapel hill community.

“We love their coffee, we love the taste of that coffee, we love the different things that they do for their customers,” said Suzanne Lindsey, Wood & Bean customer. Lindsey began going to Wood & Bean when they opened, she quickly formed friendships with the owners. She admires how much they care about all of their customers.

Schriefer remembered what their area was like when they opened in June 2018.

“We looked at the businesses that were out here and there was not coffee shops for a mile. Now, they’re everywhere,” said Schriefer.

After five sweet years, the Schreifers decided it was time to turn off their espresso machines for good.

“It’s just hard inflation just increases, increases, everything is just increasing in general,” said Schriefer.

Lindsey goes just about every morning, adding that this shop closing is a bitter time.

“I keep telling them I wanted to save money, but this is not how I wanted to do it,” said Lindsey.

Schriefer shared that closing the shop is something they have been considering for a long time.

“Not sad because I don’t get to sell coffee anymore, I am sad because these baristas have become such family to me,” said Schriefer.

Coffee lovers in the area will be missing the Wood & Bean family.

“It’s going to be an adjustment for a lot of us because it has become a mainstay,” said Lindsey.

Wood & Bean owners hope to continue pouring into the community that has supported them through their journey.

“Just unconditional love that they’ve given me and I hope to give that back in some way shape or form,” said Schriefer.

Wood & Bean is planning to be open for a few more weeks to use up some of their stock. So, there’s plenty of time to stop in to grab one last coffee.