LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire Thursday afternoon.

The owner of the house on Lotus Lane Drive was unharmed, but two of her cats were killed. Firefighters were called around 12 p.m. to the Iverness Mobile Home Park in the 3300 block of Lotus Lane Drive.

The owner was only able to make it out of the house with two of her cats. When the fire department made it to the scene they saw flames were coming from the back of the home.

The fire was contained in 20 minutes and did not spread to other houses.

The cause of the blaze is still being investigated by the Lufkin fire marshal. Lufkin police were also called to the fire to help direct traffic in the area.