TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Hectic holiday travel is on the horizon, and experts advice people to get their cars checked before hitting the roads.

“You’re looking at really busy airports and really busy roadways,” said AAA Spokesperson, Daniel Armbruster.

With gas prices falling, AAA says they expect 90% of people in the state of Texas to drive during the holiday-stretch.

“Of that 115 million traveling across the country, nine million of those will be from Texas,” said Armbruster.

The busiest times on the road over the next seven days, is expected to be on Dec. 23 and Dec. 27.

People can expect busy airports this time of year.

“You’re going to run into the possibility of delays and you just have to pack your patience,” said Armbruster.

If people plan to hit the road sometime this week, mechanics are recommending getting your car looked at right now.

“It’s always important to have your car checked out by someone before you leave,” said Gary Stewart, Managing Partner, Stewart’s Automotive.

Stewart said there are multiple things you will want an expert to inspect.

“Make sure to all of your fluids have been checked [and] they are all full and clean. Check your belts, your hoses, your tires, your lights, windshield wipers. Windshield wipers are probably one of the most important things,” said Stewart.

With possible wet conditions near or on Christmas Day, experts said it is crucial to put an emphasis on their tires and windshield wipers.

“Want to make sure that they have enough tread left to adequately shed the rain. So if they’re getting close, if they’re getting close to the ware bar, don’t push it. That’s a safety item that can cause you some serious trouble,” said Stewart.

Stewart also told KETK that it doesn’t take long for mechanics to check vehicles and it could be the difference in getting to people’s holiday destination or possibly breaking down.