TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler residents with paint to dispose of will have an opportunity to recycle it later this month.

Keep Tyler Beautiful and the Tyler Solid Waste Department will hold a Paint Recycling/Collection event on Saturday, May 20.

Residents may bring up to 25 gallons of latex or non-latex paint that they would like to dispose of to the Solid Waste employee parking lot in the 300 block of N. Bois D’Arc Avenue between 8 a.m. and noon.

Residents are asked to not bring epoxy or aerosol paints. Those wishing to recycle their paint must being a current water bill and driver’s license to show proof of Tyler residency. No professional or commercial painters will be accepted.

The city offered safety tips to transport paint to the event:

Bring paint in its original containers with a label if possible.

Make sure the container is sealed so it doesn’t leak in your car.

If the container leaks, put it in a larger container and use an oil absorbing product such as “Oil Dry” or cat litter to soak up spills.

Courtesy of Keep Tyler Beautiful

The Tyler Recycling Center will also be open the morning of the event, so residents are encouraged to bring any recyclable items along with their paint cans. The Recycling Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.