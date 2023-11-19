PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The City of Palestine said that they are temporarily changing the disinfectant chemical used in their water system from Nov. 18 to Dec. 18.

Instead of using chlorine to disinfect the water, they will temporarily be using chloramine, which is chlorine and ammonia combined.

According to the City, this change is necessary because over time “prolonged use of chloramine coupled with other factors that can affect water quality, such as high temperatures or stagnation of water, may result in the growth and/or persistence of organic matter within the pipes of the distribution system.”

City officials said that residents may notice taste or odor changes in their water during this routine maintenance of the water system.