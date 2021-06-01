Palestine closes parts of Wolf Creek Lake after rain soaked dam collapses

PALESTINE, Texas – The city of Palestine has closed areas around Wolf Creek Lake because of dangerous conditions caused by heavy rains.

“Due to the recent heavy rains, a large section of the waterfall and the dam at Wolf Creek Lake have collapsed making it very dangerous. Because of safety concerns, it was decided to close the area to the public,” said information from the city.

“At this time, access to the dam and the surrounding area is restricted to city of Palestine staff.” said Patsy Smith, Palestine, Parks and Recreation director.

Anyone caught ignoring the posted signs could face possible criminal charges.

Signs at the entrance to the dam area indicating that it is dangerous, and no trespassing is allowed. The area has also been marked as dangerous with purple paint on poles.