PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Palestine pet owners will soon be able to let their dogs out at the new public dog park.

Construction will begin shortly to build the park. The city has had the idea since 2004, and it has been on their master plan.

Palestine has checked off different projects over the years, and this is something that has been brought up by residents more recently.

They want somewhere to take their pets, so they can be active.

“I think this will (have) a good, positive impact because this community is really growing, and we’re seeing more and more people coming. We actually have stuff for them to enjoy for free. We’re really trying to bring more stuff to enjoy, and this is just one of them,” said Patsy Smith, the Parks and Recreation Director for Palestine.

Officials said that if the weather cooperates, everything should be done in about three days.