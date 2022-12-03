PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A firefighter was injured by a handgun accidentally going off outside of Palestine Fire Station #2 on Saturday Dec. 3, according to Palestine Police Department.

Officers from Palestine Police Department arrived at the station and said they found the injured firefighter who had already been given emergency medical aid by members of Palestine Fire Department. According to Palestine PD, the firefighter was transported to Palestine Regional Medical Center ER and they expect them to recover.

According to officials, witnesses said that one of the injured firefighter’s co-workers took their new gun from their vehicle and was showing it off when it discharged.

The Palestine Fire Department employee whose gun went off accidentally has been placed on administrative leave while Palestine PD investigates.