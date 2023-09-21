PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Friday is National Centenarian’s Day. A centenarian is anyone living 100 years or older.

Brookdale, a senior living community in Palestine, is honoring their own centenarian, Ms. Jessie Kraus.

Kraus was born January 22nd, 1919, making her 104 years old and a part of more than 90,000 people in the United States, who are celebrating being 100 years or older.

“I am just happy to be here, one more day,” said Kraus.

Ms. Kraus worked as a telephone operator during World War II and met her late husband, who was in the Air Force.

“We caught a bus and went to Dallas and went to the preachers house and he married us and we honeymooned in Dallas,” said Kraus.

Her and her husband he did not have any children.

Later, she showed her loyalty for 34 years as a legal secretary, retiring at age 82.

“The world is good and if you don’t like it, you can do something about it one day at a time,” said Kraus.

Living for 104 years, Kraus’ memory is still intact and remembers seeing Franklin D. Roosevelt in person, 87 years ago.

“The most historical thing that happened to me, when I saw the president in a parade. I was in Denver, Colorado, in college and we got to go see the parade,” said Kraus.

Since retirement, she continues to live what she calls a happy and simple life reflecting and giving advice.

“Always tell the truth, so you don’t have to remember what you said,” said Kraus.

Friday the senior living community will throw her a party.

Ms. Kraus hopes to make it to 105 years old in January.