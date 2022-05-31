PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Palestine ISD is mourning after they announced on Tuesday that a 17-year-old high school student died.

“It is with great sadness Palestine ISD shares the loss of PHS student James Michael Talley. Please remember his family in your prayers as they move through this difficult time,” said Palestine ISD.

Talley passed away on Friday, May 27.

Funeral services are expected to be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 3, at Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church. His burial will follow at Tennessee Colony Cemetery under the direction of Herrington/Land of Memory Funeral.