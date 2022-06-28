PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Palestine ISD becomes the latest in a growing list of East Texas school districts to increase teacher salaries.

The 2022-2023 compensation plan, announced on Monday, includes salary increases, retention stipends and hiring incentives. District officials said that the changes are meant to support “our passionate educators to create successful students.”

Under the new compensation plan, teachers will receive a starting salary of $40,000 with up to $1,500 in performance pay. All teachers and professional staff will receive a 3% salary increase.

The district has pledged a $500 investment account contribution in the plan, and a $5,000 stipend will be awarded to some secondary core teachers.

The district said the compensation plan also includes a $115,000 teacher incentive allotment awarded for the 2021-2022 school year.

Additional benefits include five local days in addition to five state days for discretionary leave and a $325 medical insurance contribution.

