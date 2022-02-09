PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Palestine ISD has not been alone when it comes to dealing with drug issues in schools.

To combat the problem, administrators created a proactive program to get it under control.

“I was aware. I had heard of multiple, different occurrences of kids overdosing and have unfortunately lost several members of our school due to drug overdoses,” said Palestine High School Senior Gabriela Knox.

The growing problem in schools and the Palestine community mirrors the rest of the country with the abuse of fentanyl.

“It’s just gotten so much easier now for these young kids to get a hold of this kind of stuff,” said Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston.

Middle and high schoolers at Palestine ISD are being taught about the dangers of the drug by law enforcement and former students. The school district hopes that this will spark conversations about what they call a serious problem in the community and save lives.

“This gave me chills that it could possibly happen to one of my family members,” said Palestine ISD student Julian Zamarripa.

One student, named Addison Minton said that it is hard to hear about the stories that are happening at school and about kids taking drugs they’ve never even heard of before.

The synthetic opioid has been described as cheap, addictive, and dangerous.

“I hadn’t realized how deadly fentanyl is,” said Knox.

Most of the speakers, which included a state trooper, the district attorney’s office, and the county judge were former wildcats.

“I was in high school here you know it was marijuana and LSD, heroine; bad stuff but it was really hard to get a hold of. It’s not now, it’s on every street corner,” added Johnston.

Community members have talked about the dangers of purchasing prescription drugs on the streets and how it is hard to tell what you’re actually buying.

The Anderson County Judge said students have gotten a hold of these drugs through social media apps like Snapchat and have compared it to be as easy as ordering pizza.

“It’s concerning because it’s something that just happens so often in our like daily life that some people don’t even think twice about it they just accept it and keep going,” said Knox.

The school has stressed for students to make the right choice and to take their advice seriously because the consequences could be deadly.