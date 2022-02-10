PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Palestine ISD hosted a meeting to educate parents, students and the community about the rise of drug abuse among teens.

William Stewart is the Palestine High School Principal, and he commented on the issue.

“It’s important that parents know what we’re dealing with and what their kids are facing out here in the real world and you know it’s important that they have that information so they can pass it on,” said Stewart.

Law enforcement spoke at Palestine High School about the fight on fentanyl and how prescription drug use is happening in their own backyards.

Joe Tinsley is a sergeant for the Palestine Police Department, and he was a speaker at the meeting.

“It is definitely in our community,” said Tinsley. “I’ve been called to the school twice to do de-briefings with the students who were upset that a friend of theirs overdosed or something like that within the last year. So it’s definitely here.”

Now the fatal prescription drug is falling into the hands of some East Texas children.

“There’s always been drugs in school, and that’s something that’s always been a battle and always probably will be, but the dangers that they are facing now is what concerns us most,” said Stewart.

It is not that fentanyl is necessarily the new drug of choice for teens. Experts say that often people think they are buying one pill, which turns out to be another.

“Fentanyl comes in a lot of shapes and sizes, but I’ve been told by a lot of young people that they thought they were taking Xanax or they thought they were taking another drug in pill form, and it turned out to be fentanyl,” said Tinsley.

Many students had never heard of fentanyl until the meeting but say drug use is common among their peers.

“I hope they have the good information they need to make good choices in life when things are presented to them,” said Stewart. “That they know the dangers are, as opposed to saying, ‘oh, I can try this out, and nothing will happen.’ You know they’ve had some hard facts put out there for them, and hopefully, they’ll take that info and make good decisions with it.”

The school district hopes that educating students on the dangers of drugs will make a difference.