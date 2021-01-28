Palestine ISD teacher resigns after investigation into texts with a student

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A Palestine High School teacher has resigned following an investigation into reports of inappropriate, but not criminal, text messages with a student.

The investigation started last Wednesday after a report was made to the administration, according to the district’s media relations representative Larissa Loveless.

The teacher’s name was not released, but Loveless said that an investigation by the district’s police department found that the communications were not illegal.

Despite the finding, Loveless said that the texts still violated district policy. According to the district’s website, the electronic communications policy states that employees may talk with students “only about matters within the scope of the employee’s professional responsibilities.”

It also says that “an employee shall not use a personal electronic communication platform… to communicate with currently enrolled students.”

Loveless said that the district reported the investigation to the State Board of Educator Certification (SBEC), which is required. The board is conducting its own inquiry, according to Loveless.