PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The Palestine Public Library is asking for donations for their Veteran Angel Tree.
The library is working with the Veteran Services Center to give back to those who served. Organizers are hoping to help 100 people this year.
The following items are needed:
- pajamas
- sweat shirts
- men’s house shoes
- sweats/ jogging pants in the following sizes: M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL
- blankets
- hats
- gloves
- scarves
- socks
- gum
- lip balm
- $5 or $10 gift cards for gas or groceries
- bar soap
- tooth paste
- tooth brushes
- lotions
- shampoo
- wash towels
- jigsaw puzzles
- word puzzle books
- crossword puzzle books
- gift bags/ tissue
The items should be new and can be dropped of at the Palestine Public Library at 2000 TX- 256 Loop #42 by Dec. 16 at 5 p.m.