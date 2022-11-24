PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The Palestine Public Library is asking for donations for their Veteran Angel Tree.

The library is working with the Veteran Services Center to give back to those who served. Organizers are hoping to help 100 people this year.

The following items are needed:

pajamas

sweat shirts

men’s house shoes

sweats/ jogging pants in the following sizes: M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL

blankets

hats

gloves

scarves

socks

gum

lip balm

$5 or $10 gift cards for gas or groceries

bar soap

tooth paste

tooth brushes

lotions

shampoo

wash towels

jigsaw puzzles

word puzzle books

crossword puzzle books

gift bags/ tissue

The items should be new and can be dropped of at the Palestine Public Library at 2000 TX- 256 Loop #42 by Dec. 16 at 5 p.m.