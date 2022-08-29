PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – According to officials, 64-year-old Jobie Tayler, of Palestine, was arrested Sunday evening after exposing himself to multiple children.

Palestine police officers responded to the 2100 block of W. Point Tap, at approximately 6:30 p.m., in reference to a report of a man exposing himself outside a residence.

According to the detectives that arrived on the scene, they made contact with an adult female complainant who reported her female daughter and friends had been playing outside the residence. The adult female reported to officers that her daughter came inside and told her a man was standing outside of a neighboring residence masturbating in front of them. The mother reported she went outside and also witnessed the man exposing himself.

Officers located Tayler and learned he was a registered sex offender who had been convicted of indecency with a child by sexual contact in the early 2000’s. Tayler was placed under arrest, transported to the Anderson County Jail and booked without incident on the following charges:

Three counts of indecently with a child-exposed

Indecent exsposure