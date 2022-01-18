Palestine man charged with intoxicated manslaughter in crash that killed pedestrian

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A Palestine man was charged with intoxicated manslaughter in connection to a crash that killed a pedestrian.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 15 in Palestine. Police officers were called to the intersection of South Loop 256 and Old Elkhart Road after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

Officers arrived and noticed that a woman, Kandy Sexton, 41, of Palestine had been struck. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Gary Thomas, the Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace.

The suspect fled the scene and they were driving a white Ford truck, said authorities.

Later that day, police were told by the Texas Department of Public Safety that possibly the suspect’s truck had been in another crash on Highway 84, east of the Palestine city limits. The driver of the vehicle was Colby Gholston, 30, of Palestine.

Palestine detectives headed to the scene and identified that the truck was the same one that hit Sexton.

Gholston was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. He was also transported to the Anderson County Jail.

Detectives also obtained an arrest warrant for Gholston for intoxicated manslaughter. Judge Gary Thomas signed the warrant and Gholston’s bond was set at $1 million. Gholston was served with the warrant at the Anderson County Jail.

Law enforcement are still investigating the incident.