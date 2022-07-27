GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – A person is being treated for multiple lacerations and a stab wound occurred over the weekend, and Nacogdoches County officials said they have a suspect in custody.

Deputies in Garrison were dispatched to the 100 block of County Road 187 on Saturday for what police said was an attempted assault. While driving to the scene, the caller told dispatchers one person had been stabbed.

“When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 21-year-old victim suffering multiple serious injuries,” officials said. “Including lacerations and a stab wound.”

Officials said deputies immediately began triage on the wounded person, and evacuated them to a hospital for treatment.

Witnesses and police said Michael Ray Martin, Jr., 21 of Palestine, had initially attempted to assault the person with a knife but was disarmed. The victim and witnesses told police they then went to a nearby residence, but Martin returned after getting another knife, and attacked the person at the second home before fleeing the scene.

While deputies were interviewing witnesses and securing the scene, officials said Martin returned and was taken into custody.

According to police, Martin had two outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in another county “as well as charges from a Nacogdoches County incident earlier this month.”

Officials said Martin is charged with second-degree felonies for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

In addition, he faces two third degree felonies from a July 11 altercation where police said Martin resisted arrest, attempted to flee from and spat on deputies and first responders who attempted to treat him for injuries and detain him.