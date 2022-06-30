ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Department of Public Safety troopers were called to the scene of a fatal crash Wednesday night involving two vehicles.

Dakota Boger, 28 of Palestine, was pronounced dead the scene after his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south of US 287 behind a 2018 Ford Escape.

Authorities said that after a preliminary investigation, they found that Boger had attempted to illegally pass the Ford on his motorcycle by going into the center turn lane.

The Ford also moved left into the turn lane, and the motorcycle was unable to avoid a collision due to its speed, and struck the back right of the Ford causing the motorcycle to flip and roll to the right, according to officials.

Boger was ejected from his motorcycle, and landed in the west ditch alongside his motorcycle.

The driver of the Ford was treated and released at the scene.