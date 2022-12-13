ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Palestine man is wanted by officials for allegedly striking his girlfriend with a rifle and threatening both her and her mother.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, a warrant for the arrest of Draven Ray Starr, 25, was issued after deputies responded to an assault complaint on Monday night.

A deputy responded to scene at the 4100 block of State Highway 19 south, and reported to have found a 33-year-old woman at the home who told him she was injured by her boyfriend Starr.

Officials said the woman told deputies “Starr assaulted her by striking her several times with the buttstock of a rifle” and that he “threatened her and her 57-year-old mother by shooting the rifle at them.”

Both the woman and her mother were transported to Palestine Regional Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment. Officials said the woman “suffered a broken shoulder, abrasions and blunt force injuries. Her mother experienced trouble breathing.”

The woman also reported to have heard gunshots as she fled the home before deputies arrived, and officials said the Palestine PD Tactical Response Team searched the residence but could not find Starr.

Starr is described as 6′ 3″, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

“He is wanted on a first degree felony offense,” officials said.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, the Palestine Police Department, Texas Highway Patrol, Palestine Fire Department and PRMC EMS all responded to the scene.

Anyone with information on Starr’s location is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 903-729-6068.