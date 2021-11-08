Palestine PD identify victim, suspect after finding man in road with stab wound

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The Palestine Police Department identified the victim and the suspect after a man was found in the middle of the road with a stab wound.

The victim, Kenneth Armstrong, 31, of Elkhart was found lying in the road in the 1000 block of Howard Street, unresponsive, and had an apparent knife wound to the upper torso.

Armstrong was pronounced dead on the scene.

Palestine PD found the suspect, Ty Hughes, 24, of Palestine near a home where the body was found.

Hughes was arrested and the weapon used was also recovered at the scene. He was taken to the Anderson County Jail and had a bond set at $250,000.

Based on witness statements, the suspect and victim were acquaintances and the incident occurred at the suspect’s residence.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family in this unfortunate loss,” PPD Chief Mark Harcrow said. “I commend the work of the officers in quickly locating the suspect and conducting a thorough investigation.”