PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Palestine police arrested a juvenile who was allegedly going to shoot at a person’s house.

Officer Isaiah Pettigrew started a traffic stop on Jan. 21 around 10:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of W. Oak St, but the car did not stop. A pursuit began, and the vehicle ran a stop sign. The chase reached 90 mph, and the car did not stay in their lane.

Officers lost the vehicle near S. Church St. then found it in the parking lot of the Parkview apartment complex. Several people got out of the car and ran away.

Officers saw a black shotgun in the backseat of the vehicle, and they found two of the people who ran from the car on E. Lamar St.

Police were also able to find the 16-year-old driver who hid in an apartment that was close by. Officers interviewed people in the vehicle and discovered that those in the car had stopped to get the shotgun from a residence before the traffic stop.

The group had talked about shooting at a house where a person lived, who owed them money, said police. The gun was seized by law enforcement.

The juvenile suspect was taken into custody and transported to a juvenile detention facility out of the county. More charges are expected and authorities are still investigating the incident. The identities of some of the people connected to the case have not been shared with the public because they are juveniles.

“Because of Officer Pettigrew being observant and proactive, he likely prevented a terrible situation

and the potential loss of life,” said PPD Chief Mark Harcrow. “All of the officers did a great job in the

case, and I commend them for their hard work.”