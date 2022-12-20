PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — The Palestine Police Department is looking for two armed men who allegedly robbed two convenience stores in the past week.

Just after 11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, officers responded to a report of an aggravated robbery at the Mini Mart at 321 West Palestine Avenue, according to police.

Upon arrival, the clerk told police that two Black men came into the store wearing dark clothing and masks. Officials said both men were carrying handguns and demanded money. The two allegedly took cash from the register, tobacco products and food, before running away from the store.

The second incident occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 20, when officers responded to an aggravated robbery at Mr. D’s at 3209 West Oak.

According to police, the clerk stated that two Black men with handguns, wearing black jackets and masks entered the store and demanded money. The men allegedly took cash from the registers and ran away toward West Point Tap Road.

PPD is searching for the men’s identities and any information related to these cases. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police department at 903-729-2254 or the Anderson County Crimestoppers at 903-729-8477.