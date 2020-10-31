Palestine Police honor Sergeant Harold Preston

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The Palestine Police attended a memorial for, Sergeant Harold Preston, a Houston Police Officer who was shot on Tuesday October 20.

Governor Greg Abbott also attended a memorial service for the fallen officer earlier this week and showed gratitude by saying “We are grateful for Sgt. Preston’s service. He will never be forgotten.”

Today we remember Houston Police Sgt. Harold Preston.



He was killed in the line of duty by an illegal immigrant who had been arrested multiple times & should never have been on the streets of Houston.



We are grateful for Sgt. Preston's service. He will never be forgotten.

Abbott released a statement after Preston died and said his heart is with the family of the officer who died.

“This tragic loss is a grave reminder of the dangers our brave law enforcement officers face while keeping our communities safe. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in lifting up Sgt. Preston’s family in prayer in their time of need. We also ask all Texans to pray for the speedy recovery of Houston Police Officer Courtney Waller who was shot while responding to the same incident and is recovering in the hospital. The state stands ready to assist the Houston Police Department in bringing to justice the perpetrators of this horrific tragedy,” said Abbott.

The Houston Police Department also honored Harold Preston with a memorial parade.