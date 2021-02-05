Palestine police recover 6 stolen vehicles after a high-speed chase

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK)- Palestine police found 6 stolen vehicles after a high-speed chase.

On Thursday before 11 p.m. officers received information that a Chevrolet car was spotted at the Kim’s #8 convenience store at 1000 S. Loop 256. The vehicle had been reported stolen in Jacksonville the same day.

Three police officers arrived at the store. They followed the vehicle once it left and activated their siren and emergency lights, but the driver did not stop. The car continued east on Highway 84 and drove at speeds higher than 100 mph.

Law enforcement continued to chase the vehicle on FM 1137, and they arrived at a residence in the 3200 block of FM 1137. Frank Potts, 45, of Palestine was the driver, and he eventually got out of his car and ran away into a wooded area. Officers went after the man and were able to arrest him.

Later police also obtained search warrants for Potts’ property and they found the following stolen vehicles:

2011 Chevrolet Silverado

1985 Chevrolet Silverado

1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass

1998 Chevrolet Tahoe

1992 Chevrolet Silverado

1996 Chevrolet Caprice

According to police, they also found other evidence linking Potts to other crimes in the house, and he also had a baggie containing suspected methamphetamines.

Potts was taken to the Anderson County Jail and booked on the following charges:

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Evading Arrest/Detention with Vehicle

Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 1 gram to 4 grams

Evading Arrest/Detention with previous convictions

Tampering with Evidence

“All of the Officers involved did a great job at recovering this property and arresting this individual,” said Mark Harcrow, Palestine Police Chief. “ Detectives are working to see what other cases this individual has been involved in.”

Additional charges are pending.