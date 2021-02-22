Palestine police seeking information on aggravated assault in restaurant parking lot

(KETK)- The Palestine Police Department is asking for information about an aggravated assault that happened in a Pizza Hut parking lot.

The incident happened on Feb. 20 before 7 p.m. and a white Jeep Cherokee was involved. The vehicle appeared to be a newer model, according to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the PPD at 903-729-2254 or the Anderson County Crime Stoppers at 903-729-8477.