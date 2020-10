PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday night at around midnight, A fire broke out at Baze Chemical located on F.M 323.

The Palestine Police warned anyone within a half-mile radius of Blaze Chemical to evacuate after a fire broke out at the facility.

The cause of the fire is unknown and it is unknown whether or not anyone suffered any injuries due to the fire outbreak.

KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.