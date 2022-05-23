PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A Palestine ISD teacher was killed late Sunday night while returning home from Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks.

Michael Coyne, a teacher and coach at Palestine Junior High, was driving back from the game with a group of students when their car was hit by another vehicle, according to the district.

The students were taken to a Dallas hospital for treatment. It is unclear from the district’s statement where the accident occurred or how many students were in the car.

The district said in a statement they “have limited information regarding the accident” but they extend their “condolences to Coach Coyne’s family, friends and students.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.