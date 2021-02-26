Palestine to give water customers ‘billing adjustments’ because of problems caused by historic freeze

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The city of Palestine announced that its water utilities will make adjustments on March bills to help customers who used a lot of water because they either kept faucets dripping or had broken pipes during the record cold spell.
The city said that customers who have more than 2,000-gallon water usage will receive a credit for $2,000 gallons that will show up on bills as “drip credit.”
Those who had busted pipes or leaks can bring documents showing proof that repairs were made and receive a “leak adjustment to your account,” the notice said.
The city will not be charging late fees for water bill payments and will not include water bills from February when determining average water billing rates.
