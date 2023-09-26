CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Panola College has announced that after 24 years President Dr. Gregory Powell will retire in August 2024.

“It has been my greatest pleasure to serve as President of Panola College,” Powell said. “The commitment of our faculty and staff to our mission is inspiring. It is why we have seen such tremendous growth and achievement at Panola College. Together, we cultivated a culture of upward mobility and opportunity for all students.”

Powell assumed the role in June 2000, and the college said that under his leadership, the Chronicle of Higher Education has consistently recognized Panola College to the honor roll as a great college to work for 12 consecutive years.

“Serving as Panola College’s President has been the honor of a lifetime. I am enormously proud of the organization that Panola College has become, and I know that it has even greater things ahead,” Powell said.