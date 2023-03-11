PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Panola County Sheriff’s Office has announced that two deputies were hospitalized after getting rear ended on Highway 315 on Saturday.

The crash happened while the two deputies were responding to a livestock call at 2:13 p.m. near FM 1971 on Highway 315, officials said. According to authorities, the deputies had located the cow and were making a U-turn when their Chevrolet Tahoe was struck by a pickup truck from behind.

“We are thankful that the injuries weren’t more serious given the damage done to the vehicles,” Panola County Sheriff’s Office said in a post.

Officials said that DPS, Panola County Sheriff’s Office, Clayton Volunteer Fire Department and Allegiance EMS responded to the crash scene and the deputies were taken by ambulance to UT Carthage. Since arriving at UT Carthage, officials added that one deputy has been airlifted out to UT Tyler as a precaution.

According to authorities the occupants of the pickup were taken to be treated by Clayton VFD and EMS. Texas Highway Patrol is investigating the incident and officials said that they cited the pickup driver for failure to control speed.