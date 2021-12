PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Panola County officials are seeking information about a string of vehicle burglaries in the Carthage/Riderville areas.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office is asking community members to identify a person seen in what looks to be a surveillance photo.

The subject in the photo appears to be bald with a dark beard with tattoos on his arms.

You can call 903-693-0333 with information.

The PCSO reminds people to lock their vehicle doors and stay safe.