PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday morning they had received multiple reports of vehicle thefts that happened overnight on the South and East sides of the county.

According to officials, deputies responded to a report of an abandoned flatbed trailer left in the middle of County Road 170 after 5 a.m.

“While en route, the deputies were notified that a white Ford pickup and flatbed trailer had been stolen from a nearby business sometime during the night,” the sheriff’s office said.

The trailer was recovered, but the Ford pickup has not been located. The truck is described as a white 2021 Ford F-250 with ranch hand bumpers and a hard bedcover with Texas license plate number SPX9991.

The sheriff’s office said around 6 a.m., they received a second report of a stolen truck, this time being a dark gray 2019 Dodge RAM 3500 pickup truck with a Lincoln welding machine sitting on the bed. The truck was stolen from the Twin Oaks RV Park on Highway 79 North, and has a Texas license plate number RVP8371.

A third truck was reported stolen around 6:15 a.m., and was taken from Billy Bob’s RV Park on Highway 79 North. The white Dodge Ram work truck had GPS enabled and officials said deputies were able to use this to recover the truck abandoned near an oil lease well on FM 123.

“Investigators are reviewing video footage and evidence collected from the theft and recovery scenes,” officials said.

Anyone who saw suspicious activity overnight into Friday morning is asked to contact the sheriff’s office dispatch at 903-693-0333 and ask for a deputy.