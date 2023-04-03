Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – A Panola County Sheriff’s Office employee was booked into the Panola County Jail on Monday after arrest warrants were issued for theft and abuse of official capacity.

According to Sheriff Cutter Clinton, Torey McLemore, of Carthage, resigned from his position prior to being booked.

“The events are disappointing,” Clinton said. “But our team handled the situation with the professionalism and protocol necessary.”

Sheriff’s office administration became aware of possible violations in March, according to Clinton, and an internal investigation gathered evidence on those claims “along with other evidence that indicated possible criminal violations also occurred.”

Texas Rangers were notified, and Clinton said after a Ranger and sheriff’s office administrator interviewed McLemore, he was placed on suspension.

The Texas Rangers obtained arrest warrants on charges of theft and abuse of official capacity for McLemore, both are Class C misdemeanors.