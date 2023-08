PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Panola County Sheriff’s Office is evacuating residents from County Roads 452 and 453 because of a 450-acre fire burning near FM 31 on Sunday.

Officials said multiple volunteer fire departments and the Texas Forest Service are responding to the fire which has grown to 450 acres and is 5% contained as of 7:21 p.m. on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office is asking people to avoid the area. Anyone near the fire that needs help evacuating can call 911 or 903-693-0333.