Panola County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Panola County Sheriff’s Office announced that it was helping search for a missing Mississippi woman after her car was found abandoned in the county.

32-year-old Rachael Ann Wallace was reported missing from Southaven, Mississippi on Friday and friends and family have been unable to locate her since then. She is a white female approximately 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 125 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Saturday, her silver 2016 Nissan Rogue was discovered abandoned in Panola County, now local investigators are actively seeking help from the community regarding Wallace’s whereabouts.

They ask that anyone who has seen or had contact with Wallace to call the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at 903-693-0333 or the Southaven Mississippi Police Department at 662-393-8652.