Panola County tornado victims can find help at Emergency Operations Center

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) — Panola County residents who suffered damage by the March 27 tornado can go to Panola County Expo Center to find agencies that will offer them help.

County Judge LeeAnn Jones on Friday established an Emergency Operations Center to coordinate the relief effort. It is being operated by the Hand Up Network, an East Texas-based organization.

Volunteer organizations and ministries are also asked to have representatives at the center, 1702 S. Adams St., as part of the effort to combine and coordinate help

Residents who need help removing trees or debris or making emergency home repairs can can call 903-263-3653 or email HelpPanola@gmail.com.



In addition, the county is asking all volunteers and volunteer organizations to go to the Expo Center for direction, as volunteer activities will be managed by Hand Up Network in coordination with the Panola County Emergency Manager.

More about Hand Up Network

From it’s Facebook page: The Hand Up Network provides a “Hand Up” and avoids the traditional response of a “Hand Out”. We focus our efforts on developing programs to encourage, equip and empower those who want, and are willing, to change their circumstances. These people need a “Hand Up” and an opportunity to overcome a tough season of life. Each person will have a unique journey and we are intentional to build a foundation that helps to establish abilities and good habits that provide for long-term success.